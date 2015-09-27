It's not that simple of course. Once on a chair they can be swapped out for another hopeful. Often they're later dramatically swapped back in. Basically, until everyone has performed, those seats are entirely up for grabs.

So who's in the running for Cheryl's category? Check them out below...

Alien

More like this

This sassy girl group have promised to Alien-ise the competition. Will Cheryl think they're out of this world at Six Chairs?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPgckmbuLno

Bekln

Bekln hail from the London Community Gospel Choir and their unique sound caught the attention of the judges early on. Will they do enough to make it through to this year's Judges' Houses?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHSimB1z7Ts

Cam and Brett

We're yet to see much of Cam and Brett, but they've tweeted a snap of them backstage. Here's hoping their vocals are more cheery.

Decibellas

We had a peek at girl group Decibellas during the Boot Camp group challenge, where the performed Taylor Swift's Blank Space...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0sdlaYMEHo

4th Power

4th Power - made up of four Filipino sisters - have been ones to watch since their opening performance. No-one was expecting this...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7YRRaOgpUk

Goe

Six Chair Challenge will be our first snapshot of Goe. The judges have clearly seen something, so we're excited for a first glimpse.

Menn on Point

Menn on Point want world domination, but first of all, they must tackle those dreaded chairs...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dRFANHSl1U

Mon Amie

This girl group rock some serious good vocals. Will Cheryl back them to the next stage of the competition? See them here performing during this year's Boot Camp competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGooZt2N9Qo

My Bad Sister

Polly and Sophie Duniam used to star in CBBC's Home Farm Twins and have more recently been working as Rita Ora's backing dancers. But now they want to step out and make it on their own.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FATSTDW09C4

PYT

PYT aka Pretty Young Thing are hoping to become the next big thing...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e7eKrRne-A

Rumour Has It

For some members of this group, Six Chair Challenge isn't a new experience having auditioned as New Girl Group last year. Will it be second time lucky?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWfJZxJfAD0

Ryder

We haven't seen a lot of Ryder, but here's a taste of their vocals:

Silver Tone

Their audition process has been far from smooth, with the judges trying to ensure they stick to their gospel sound, but will Cheryl see an opportunity to work with them during this year's Judges' Houses?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eokMBV11uj4

The First Kings

Hot Damn! The First Kings seemed ready for their own arena tour after their first audition. Will Cheryl be excited to see more?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD1qpmN1mzc

Tribe

This cool group certainly stood out during the group performance at Boot Camp. How will they get on at Six Chairs? Watch this space...

Advertisement

The X Factor Six Chair Challenge starts Sunday October 4th at 7:00pm on ITV