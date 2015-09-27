X Factor 2015: Who are the 15 groups through to the Six Chair Challenge?
Cheryl's got fifteen groups and only six spaces at her Judges' Houses. So who's in the running? Check out the contenders...
Cheryl isn't a huge fan of the Six Chair Challenge, admitting she did try to get rid of it for this year's series. But ahead of the series launch she did tell us she felt more confident about how she'd approach the dreaded round this year. And having been part of a pretty darn successful girl group, being in charge of the Groups category seems a natural fit.
In this third round of auditions a chair equals a spot at Judges' Houses.
It's not that simple of course. Once on a chair they can be swapped out for another hopeful. Often they're later dramatically swapped back in. Basically, until everyone has performed, those seats are entirely up for grabs.
So who's in the running for Cheryl's category? Check them out below...
Alien
This sassy girl group have promised to Alien-ise the competition. Will Cheryl think they're out of this world at Six Chairs?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPgckmbuLno
Bekln
Bekln hail from the London Community Gospel Choir and their unique sound caught the attention of the judges early on. Will they do enough to make it through to this year's Judges' Houses?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHSimB1z7Ts
Cam and Brett
We're yet to see much of Cam and Brett, but they've tweeted a snap of them backstage. Here's hoping their vocals are more cheery.
Decibellas
We had a peek at girl group Decibellas during the Boot Camp group challenge, where the performed Taylor Swift's Blank Space...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0sdlaYMEHo
4th Power
4th Power - made up of four Filipino sisters - have been ones to watch since their opening performance. No-one was expecting this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7YRRaOgpUk
Goe
Six Chair Challenge will be our first snapshot of Goe. The judges have clearly seen something, so we're excited for a first glimpse.
Menn on Point
Menn on Point want world domination, but first of all, they must tackle those dreaded chairs...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dRFANHSl1U
Mon Amie
This girl group rock some serious good vocals. Will Cheryl back them to the next stage of the competition? See them here performing during this year's Boot Camp competition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGooZt2N9Qo
My Bad Sister
Polly and Sophie Duniam used to star in CBBC's Home Farm Twins and have more recently been working as Rita Ora's backing dancers. But now they want to step out and make it on their own.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FATSTDW09C4
PYT
PYT aka Pretty Young Thing are hoping to become the next big thing...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e7eKrRne-A
Rumour Has It
For some members of this group, Six Chair Challenge isn't a new experience having auditioned as New Girl Group last year. Will it be second time lucky?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWfJZxJfAD0
Ryder
We haven't seen a lot of Ryder, but here's a taste of their vocals:
Silver Tone
Their audition process has been far from smooth, with the judges trying to ensure they stick to their gospel sound, but will Cheryl see an opportunity to work with them during this year's Judges' Houses?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eokMBV11uj4
The First Kings
Hot Damn! The First Kings seemed ready for their own arena tour after their first audition. Will Cheryl be excited to see more?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UD1qpmN1mzc
Tribe
This cool group certainly stood out during the group performance at Boot Camp. How will they get on at Six Chairs? Watch this space...
