The Strictly star, who is best known for his role in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, wowed the public with his first Jive last week and while he received a lower score from the judges after last night's Salsa, he is still sat towards the top of the leaderboard .

Will Mellor has addressed comments from Strictly Come Dancing critics about his dance experience prior to the show, with the actor branding claims that he's a trained dancer as "absolute nonsense".

Speaking to Metro after his Week One performance, Will Mellor hit back at one commenter on social media who called for him to be "thrown out of the show" due to his previous dance experience.

Will Mellor performing the Salsa to Luther Vandross hit Never Too Much in Week 2. BBC

"I’ve read a lot of things about myself over the years so nothing catches me out apart from one person – there’s always one," he said. "And I don’t even know why I mention it but they were saying I should be thrown out of the show because obviously, I’m a professional dancer.

"Now, I’m not even a trained actor. I didn’t even go to drama school. I wing everything. I’ve been winging acting for 46 years."

He added that "people just like to find fault" and that claims that he's a trained dancer are "absolute nonsense".

"But you know what it’s like on social media. People are being positive and someone likes to throw a negative curveball and that’s the one that stands out."

However, the overall reaction to Mellor's performances on reaction have been mainly positive, with the actor revealing that his phone "did not stop" after the Week One show.

"I got so many amazing messages across social media as well as from personal family and friends. I then went out for a little walk to get some fresh air and everyone was stopping me in the street," he said.

While last night's episode saw Molly Rainford top the leaderboard alongside Mellor and Hamza Yassin, fans will have to say goodbye to one celebrity during tonight's results show, with two contestants set to battle it out in the bottom two.

