However, the roof isn't just active on court. The Wimbledon Roof is busy on social media too, running its very own @WimbledonRoof Twitter account, which is a must for the true Wimbledon fan.

How interesting can a roof be, you ask? Well, it has more than 13,000 followers and enjoys stirring things up between the players – even getting drink offers from Andy Murray.

Here's why you should follow:

More like this

It can get the attention of the top players and gets to the crux of the issue:

Oh yes, the pros actually reply:

Like the hoards of fans queuing for hours (and hours and hours) it doesn't give up...

In fact, it seems Murray and the roof have a date:

Well, it certainly seems more promising than an invite to the Champions' Dinner from Mr Roger Federer...

The roof knows the importance of believing in oneself:

Even Rufus the resident hawk made sure to get a snap with it last year:

It often has a tune or two up its sleeve:

And if you ever need a joke about a roof:

It's constantly trying to improve its performance:

And although the roof likes to be needed, it knows how to enjoy its downtime, too:

It has proper British spirit i.e. zero faith that this nice weather is going to last...

And it has no sympathy for foreign rivals who turn their noses up at roofs:

Just don't mention its speed or lack of...

How to watch Wimbledon 2015

Advertisement

Wimbledon 2015 in numbers