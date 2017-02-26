Well, no – the simple truth is that the majority of The Jump was prerecorded in early February, and so Sir Bradley’s appearances on the show were shot BEFORE his injury. As the man himself explained:

After this week’s episode he’ll no longer appear, as filming for later episodes took place after he fractured his leg, so tonight will be your last chance for some Wiggo ski slope action. Sad times – but we can at least join together in hoping he gets well soon.

The Jump airs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm