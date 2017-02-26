Suffice it to say, people were quite confused…

Of course, the real truth was simple – much of The Jump is prerecorded (the entire series except the final has already been shot), so Sir Bradley had filmed this week’s episode before the accident that put him out of action.

In fact, as he revealed in the tweets that announced his departure, Wiggins also managed to shoot the series’ fourth episode before receiving his game-ending injury, so fans will be able to see him compete one more time in next week’s installment.

So hopefully, next week the fans will be a little less confused to see The Jump’s biggest name back on the mountain.

The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm