The final 10 are set to have their mettle tested on Blue Peter - You Decide!, a show hosted by children's TV gods Dick and Dom, before CBBC's viewers decide who they want as their next Blue Peter presenter.

They've certainly all got smiles perky enough for the job, but what else do they have to offer?

Kerry Boyne wants to inspire today's youth with her singing and dancing. Ross Exton is set to share his love of science. Theatre, music and sport are Lindsey Russell's thing while TV and radio graduate Isaac Jones is "cool and confident"....

Brave Freddie Ingleby (who has never been in front of a camera before... Eek!) is a Blue Peter must, an animal lover, while Emma Bensley is a primary school teacher, so she's certainly down with the kids.

There's even some Apprentice-style fighting talk going on... Traveller, foodie and uni student Ben Hunte says: "I'm unlike anyone who has been on Blue Peter before and I'm up for anything" while presenting novice Hettie calls herself "a diamond in the rough" and Shona Summers says she "won't fail at any challenge."

Not to mention a spot of bribery. Sporty Andy Shepherd, who already presents for online channel SBTV, is trying to win over the parent vote, saying "I'd celebrate by making a Tracy Island!"...

Blue Peter - You Decide! starts later this month on CBBC.