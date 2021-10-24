Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Fourth celebrity voted out revealed

Sunday is here, which means it’s time for another hardworking celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – even though Judi Love didn’t compete this week due to a positive COVID test, one of the other contestants was still sent home after the Week Five dance-off.

Of the 10 celebs that danced this week, Ugo Monye and Rhys Stephenson were the two that had to compete in the dance-off. Ugo’s inclusion wasn’t too shocking (he was at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard going into Sunday night’s show), but it was quite surprising to see Rhys dancing for his place in the show (he was sixth based on the judges’ scores).

The CBeebies presenter and his partner Nancy Xu took to the dance floor once again with their American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé, while the rugby pundit and Oti Mabuse took another stab at their Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic.

And when the judges’ decisions came in, the choice to save Rhys and Nancy was unanimous among all four judges, meaning that Ugo and Oti were eliminated from the competition. This makes Ugo’s time on the show particularly short, considering that he missed last week due to back problems.

Judge Motsi Mabuse summed up the decision to send Ugo home, saying, “I feel from the two couples, one couple was definitely stronger in this performance and I will save Rhys and Nancy.”

Speaking to Tess Daly after receiving the news of his knockout, Ugo summed up his Strictly journey like so: “I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that.

“There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one! To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck. To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments.”

Ugo’s dance partner Oti, who won Strictly 2020 with her barnstorming Bill Bailey partnership, said this to Ugo: “I stand here in this very moment feeling very, very grateful. I am so grateful to be partnered with you.

“Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer. Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you’ve given to me. I am grateful for the show. To say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The remaining couples will return to our screens next week to showcase their Week Six routines, and we’re hoping that Judi Love will be back among them.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.