She moved into a television career in 2014 when she fronted her first major documentary, Oi Ginger, which aired on RTE in Ireland and won her attention across social media. Her follow-up series, Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal saw her tackle a diverse range of issues including extreme makeovers and the use of Tinder.

Her star rose further when Angela Scanlon’s Close Encounters aired on BBC and RTE and she entered the world of WWE professional wrestling as well as interviewing Dawn O'Porter and the formidable subject of Katie Hopkins.

She became better known to BBC viewers in 2015 when she fronted the digital companion show to The Voice, T in the Park coverage and BAFTA red carpet coverage. However, it was as co-host of the BBC's reboot of Robot Wars alongside Dara O’Briain that Angela got her biggest break yet on British TV.

Scanlon also hosts a Virgin Radio show with Russell Kane and is working on new documentary projects with BBC Three.

She said of her gig on The One Show: "I'm over the moon to get the chance to present one of my favourite shows on TV and I'm thrilled to be looking after Alex's spot on the green sofa while she is away.

I have always been a massive fan of The One Show and love being part of that wonderful family so I really can't wait to get started."