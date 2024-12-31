So if you're find yourself spending New Year's Eve at home, you can have a party right from your living room. As is tradition, Jools will also count down the seconds to midnight just as the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards play viewers into 2025.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's Jools' Annual Hootenanny, including who will be gracing the stage for some extra special performances.

Who is performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2024?

Jade Thirlwall Joseph Okpako/WireImage

This year's line-up boasts an eclectic mix of artists, from brand new stars and singers who have had huge success in 2024.

The Boomtown Rats

CMAT

Jade

Jungle

Kathy Sledge

Marc Almond

Paul Carrack

Roger Taylor of Queen

Ruby Turner

Toby Lee

When does Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2024 air?

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny will air on Tuesday 31st December at 11:30pm on BBC Two.

The party will continue well into 2025, with the one-off special airing until 1:30am.

Is Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny filmed live?

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny isn't filmed live, and was filmed earlier this month.

The countdown is all pre-recorded, despite it seeming that it is airing live.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 31st December at 11:30pm.

