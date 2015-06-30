Louise Pentland, aka @SprinkleOfGlitr, is one of the so-called UK YouTube elite. Zoella's best 'chummy' is an online sensation in her own right, making waves with her video blogs about fashion and beauty while doling out delightful life-advice to her loyal YouTube subscribers and blog readers.

Last night she asked those subscribers – and her Twitter followers – for a little favour.

And when a YouTuber asks, their loyal fans don't disappoint.

Nor do their high profile vlogging friends.

Many said that if Pentland were to feature, they'd actually pick up the TV remote and put Strictly on this year.

And it wasn't long before the Twitter masses were arguing that not just Louise, but all of the so-called 'stars' of the UK YouTube community should take to the Strictly dance floor.

forget just #getlouiseonstrictly HOW ABOUT WE GET THE WHOLE YOUTUBE SQUAD ON THERE AND THEY CAN ALL COMPETE?? pic.twitter.com/HHM9oBm3D5 — renee loves zoë ♡ (@awezoella) June 29, 2015

Their tweeting efforts soon had #GetLouiseOnStrictly trending in both the UK and Ireland, giving Louise a guaranteed 10 from fans on both sides of the Irish sea.

However, it did leave some feeling a little confused...

Hang on... was Louise Redknapp on #Strictly or am I having false memories? #GetLouiseOnStrictly #WhoIsThisOtherLouise — Frankie and Clover (@strictlyblog) June 29, 2015

There's been no reply yet from @bbcstrictly but the campaign has achieved one thing already: award-winning Irish YA author Louise O'Neill says she's definitely up for the challenge.

I just saw #GetLouiseOnStrictly is trending. God, FINE, I'll do it. — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) June 29, 2015

The Strictly line-up for 2015 has yet to be confirmed so there is still a chance the BBC could sit up and listen (after all, Zoella did make it on to Bake Off).

Sources previously told RadioTimes.com that this year's line-up would be "more heartland", though, with names and faces its audience would be more likely to instantly recognise.

Is Pentland well known enough among younger viewers to fit that bill? Only time will tell.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the autumn.