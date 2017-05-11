Twitter: @brendan_m96

Who is Brendan Murray?

20-year-old Brendan was a busker on the streets of his native Galway before he shot to fame in 2014 as the youngest member of Louis Walsh’s new boyband HomeTown. The six piece group enjoyed chart success in their native Ireland scoring two number one singles with Where I Belong and Cry For Help, while their self-titled album peaked at number 4 in the Irish charts.

The band supported acts like Busted and The Vamps on UK tours, and also opened for Olly Murs in Ireland. They went their separate ways in December 2016, citing plans to take a break and work on personal projects.

What’s Ireland’s Eurovision 2017 song?

Dying To Try is a ballad penned by Swedish writer Jörgen Elofsson. He’s the man responsible for Britney Spears hits Sometimes and (You Drive Me) Crazy, co-wrote Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) and also penned Westlife’s Fool Again and Unbreakable.

Oh, and he wrote Evergreen - aka Will Young’s Pop Idol winning tune – too.

