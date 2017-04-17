Controversy around the programme was so rife that Davina McCall actually quit Twitter while she was hosting, and The Nightly Show took another blow when Mel and Sue confirmed they would not be hosting, blaming busy schedules for their decision.

Still, The Nightly Show's fortunes looked up when O'Leary took over the helm last month, with many viewers suggesting he "may just have saved" the show.

What time is The Nightly Show on TV?

The Nightly Show with Dermot O'Leary begins on Monday 17th April at 10pm on ITV. It will air every night for the following four nights in that slot.