Who is hosting The Nightly Show this week?
Everything you need to know about ITV's The Nightly Show with Dermot O'Leary at its helm
Dermot O'Leary is reclaiming the reins on ITV's The Nightly Show for the programme's eighth and final week. O'Leary proved the most popular host of the series after presenting in week four, coming out on top in the ratings over other talent including David Walliams, Davina McCall, and Gordon Ramsay.
The scheduling of the weeknight entertainment show, which switches hosts every week, has thrown the fate of the ITV News at Ten into uncertainty and The Nightly Show has struggled in the ratings, with many viewers far from impressed by its content.
Controversy around the programme was so rife that Davina McCall actually quit Twitter while she was hosting, and The Nightly Show took another blow when Mel and Sue confirmed they would not be hosting, blaming busy schedules for their decision.
Still, The Nightly Show's fortunes looked up when O'Leary took over the helm last month, with many viewers suggesting he "may just have saved" the show.
What time is The Nightly Show on TV?
More like this
The Nightly Show with Dermot O'Leary begins on Monday 17th April at 10pm on ITV. It will air every night for the following four nights in that slot.