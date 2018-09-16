Sitting on Simon’s knee and wearing noise-cancelling headphones, the younger Cowell even enjoyed a high-five with One-Directioner Tomlinson.

Speaking about fatherhood to Tomlinson, Simon said: “It has been the best thing in my life. You know why? Because I see everything through a more positive light now.”

Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman and Eric Cowell attend Simon's 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (Getty)

Eric, born in February 2014, is the son of Simon and his partner and socialite Lauren Silverman. Cowell has been in a relationship with Silverman since 2013.

This weekend’s X Factor isn’t the only time Eric has joined his Dad on a TV contest. Last year Simon revealed he brought him to watch Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

“[Eric] does enjoy coming down to auditions,” the proud dad said. “The first time I brought him to Britain’s Got Talent he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, ‘What does Daddy do when he goes to work?’ and he said I pressed buttons – it’s a little more than that!”

“Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I’m like, ‘Eric do you like it? Don’t you like it?’

“He’s got a really good eye and ear for it, so yes, he’s going to be doing this one day.”

In other words, we might expect Eric to make even more TV appearances in coming years. Who knows, maybe in the future he’ll be wearing v-neck shirts and declaring “I didn’t like it, I LOVED it” too.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues 8.35pm Saturday (September 22)