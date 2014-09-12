Who do you want to win Celebrity Big Brother 2014?
James Jordan, Gary Busey, White Dee, George Gilbey, Audley Harrison and Edele Lynch will all leave the house tonight - but who should be crowned winner?
It's been a turbulent few weeks in the Celebrity Big Brother house, packed with bust-ups, tears and showmances. But while there were once 14 fame-hungry housemates, now just six remain.
Favourite to triumph during tonight's live final – hosted by CBB presenter Emma Willis – is eccentric Hollywood actor Gary Busey who Paddy Power have tipped to be crowned winner with odds of 4/6.
Set to rival him for the title are Gogglebox star George Gilbey and boxer Audley Harrison, whose odds place them in second and third place. And rounding off the final six are Benefits Street's Dee Kelly (aka "White Dee"), former Strictly professional James Jordan and B*Witched singer Edele Lynch.
But bookmakers aside, who do you want to win tonight's final? After a series that has continued to entertain over two million viewers, who do you think deserves to be crowned the 14th Celebrity Big Brother champion? Have your say in our poll below – and don't miss tonight's live final, from 9:00pm on Channel 5...