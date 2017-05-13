Who is Volodymyr Ostapchuk?

Volodymyr likes people to shorten his name to Vova, because he thinks they might find it a little easier to pronounce. He's a TV and radio presenter who also describes himself as a "showman and actor".

And he certainly proves he's not afraid to put on a performance via his Instagram account.

Who is Oleksandr Skichko?

26-year-old Skichko is well known is his native Ukraine as a comedian, actor and television presenter. He's a BIG hit on Instagram with more than 60,000 followers, so it's no wonder he's been using it to keep us up to date on what's been going on backstage.

He got his big break during a stint on Ukraine's Got Talent, when made it all the way to the semi-final with a parody act.

Who is Timor Miroshnychenko?

Miroshnychenko has often been referred to as Ukraine's Terry Wogan when it comes to Eurovision. He's been the country's commentator for the Song Contest, hosted the Junior Eurovision Song Contest twice, and also hosted the country's national selection.

He's got the most Eurovision experience of the three, which completely explains why he's been relegated to the position of Green Room host for the live broadcasts.

