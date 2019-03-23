Who are The Voice UK boyband NXTGEN?
Were they really on The X Factor? How old are they? Here's everything you need to know
For the first time, The Voice UK is allowing trios to compete on the show – a change that worked out very well for three-piece boyband NXTGEN. The group has become one of the standout acts of the competition, reaching the live shows with coach and wordsmith will.i.am.
But who exactly are NXTGEN? And have they really been on a TV talent show before? Here’s everything you need to know…
Who are NXTGEN? Were they on The X Factor?
NXTGEN is made up of three 21-year-olds: Cian Gleeson from Horwich, Sonny Hardman from Atherton and Joel Healey from Bolton.
And yes, all three contestants once appeared on The X Factor in 2016 as part of a five-piece group, the unfortunately-named Yes Lad.
The group made it all the way to the Judges’ Houses before they were turned away by Louis Walsh, who probably still regrets not using the phrase “no, lads”.
How did NXTGEN reach the live shows of The Voice UK?
For their blind audition, the trio sung a cover of Justin Timberlake classic Cry Me a River. It was a performance that earned the group two turns, with coaches will.i.am and former X Factor contestant Olly Murs both pressing their buttons.
However, after a passionate pitch from both judges, the boys signed up to team Will.
The group came out top in their Battle Round too, beating Seth Oraeki in their joint performance of 5 Seconds of Summer’s Youngblood.
NXTGEN flourished again in the Knockouts, will.i.am sending the group into the live shows after their cover of Runnin' (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.
NXTGEN: The key facts
Age: all 21
Twitter: @NXTGENOFFICIAL
Instagram: @nxtgenofficialuk