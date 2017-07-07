Joel Dommett

Age: 31

Famous for: Ostensibly stand-up comedy, though in reality he's better known for taking his shirt off on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Twitter: @joeldommett

Instagram: @joeldommett

Bio: Joel moved from Gloucestershire to London to pursue a career in stand-up comedy when he was 19. Despite appearing on Skins, Sky 1 panel show Bring the Noise and as a team captain on ITV2's Reality Bites, Dommett only really became a household name when he took part in the jungle reality show. His good-natured humour and bravery when completing the tasks, along with his shirtless shower antics, won him second place in the 2016 series, losing out to last week's Maze contestant Scarlett Moffatt.

Jermaine Jenas

Age: 34

Famous For: Scoring goals for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa

Twitter: @jjenas8

Instagram: @jjenas

Bio: Footballer Jenas began playing professionally for Nottingham Forest at 17, graduating to the Premier League only a year later when he transferred to Newcastle United. He went on to play for Villa, Nottingham Forest and Queen's Park Rangers. Since then, he's had a successful career as a football pundit, appearing on Match of the Day and BT Sport Score. A childhood fan of The Crystal Maze, let's hope that Jenas can make his younger self proud...

Adil Ray

Age: 43

Famous for: Creating and starring in BBC1 sitcom Citizen Khan

Twitter: @adilray

Bio: Birmingham-born Ray started out by presenting a late-night show on BBC Asian Network, working his way up to the breakfast slot and winning Best Radio Show at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2008 with The Adil Ray Show. He first played Mr Khan in BBC2 comedy Bellamy's People in 2010. By 2012, the self-styled "community leader" had his own series, with Sadiq Khan even making a cameo appearance. Ray was given an OBE for services to broadcasting in the 2016 Birthday Honours, is currently starring in Channel 4's Ackley Bridge, and will soon be tracing his family history in Who Do You Think You Are?

Tamara Wall

Age: 39

Famous for: Playing gangster Grace in Hollyoaks

Twitter: @tammiew

Bio: Wall first appeared as Grace Black in Hollyoaks in 2013, and has since been pushed from a balcony, held hostage, shot, electrocuted and stalked by her secret lover – all in a day's work for your standard soap matriarch. She has also played fitness queen Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde: The Musical and Karen in the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever!

Rylan Clark-Neal

Age: 28

Famous for: Crying for 23 glorious minutes when he found out he was getting into the live shows on The X Factor

Twitter: @Rylan

Instagram: @rylanclarkneal

Bio: Rylan only reached Week 8 of The X Factor and never did release his Groove Is In The Heart/Gangnam Style mash-up as a hit single, but music's loss is entertainment TV's gain. He is a cheeky, rebellious presence as the celebrity correspondent on This Morning, has presented Big Brother's Bit on the Side and The Xtra Factor, and was named The Sunday Times No. 1 bestseller for his autobiography The Life of Rylan. After watching the first two episodes of The Crystal Maze, Rylan hinted on Twitter that his team took the game extra seriously...looks like we are in for an intense episode!