When is The Nightly Show on TV?

10pm on weeknights – a time that means the news is being shunted to a controversial 10:30pm slot. The show will be on at the same time every weekday for eight weeks.

Who will be hosting the second week of The Nightly Show?

John Bishop is presenting week two.

It’s been confirmed that Gordon Ramsay will also front a week of the show, with Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Davina McCall and Mel & Sue rumoured to be in the frame for spots.

Will it be filmed live?

Not exactly. It’ll be recorded ‘as live’, but on 6pm the same day.