What can we expect?

The theme music is (sort of) the same, the conveyor belt packed with prizes to be memorised, the jokes are as bad, the challenges as messy and the contestants enthusiastic but, of course, there’s no Brucie. Instead Mel and Sue take the reins of the show that was regularly watched by 21 million viewers back in the 1970s.

The games, for those too young to remember the original, are designed for maximum embarrassment, double entendres and hilarity, so we see contestants attempt to work a pottery wheel (under the surprisingly competent eye of Johnny Vegas), make sausages and do a Bollywood routine. By the time two teams of family members try plate-spinning, everyone’s having a smashing time. Yep, that’s the level of it.

Review by Jane Rackham