Naked Attraction returns for a second run on Thursday 29th June at 10pm on Channel 4.

What's it all about?

It's a dating show wherein five people stand in glass boxes with their bits out and get eliminated one by one by a singleton.

Sounds controversial...

It is. The first series attracted a barrage of complaints for “exploitative nudity”.

What's the show's mantra?

“We like to start where a good date ends… naked."

Who's hosting?

Anna Richardson – you might have seen her on Secret Eaters and Supershoppers. And she's also the partner of Bake Off's Sue Perkins.