What time is Naked Attraction on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of 2016's most controversial dating series
Channel 4's stripped-down dating show is back for a second series, here's what you need to know...
What time is it on TV?
Naked Attraction returns for a second run on Thursday 29th June at 10pm on Channel 4.
What's it all about?
It's a dating show wherein five people stand in glass boxes with their bits out and get eliminated one by one by a singleton.
Sounds controversial...
It is. The first series attracted a barrage of complaints for “exploitative nudity”.
What's the show's mantra?
“We like to start where a good date ends… naked."
Who's hosting?
Anna Richardson – you might have seen her on Secret Eaters and Supershoppers. And she's also the partner of Bake Off's Sue Perkins.