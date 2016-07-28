Channel 4’s Naked Attraction prompts 98 complaints to Ofcom for “exploitative” nudity
A lot of viewers weren't happy with the unusual dating series
Nearly a hundred viewers have complained to Ofcom about Channel 4’s nude dating series Naked Attraction after its broadcast earlier this week, RadioTimes.com has learned.
Attracting 1.3 million viewers on Monday night, the series saw contestants take their clothes off and bare all in an attempt to find love, though many viewers and critics were turned off by the basic premise of the reality series.
“We’ve had 98 complaints about this programme,” an Ofcom spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.
“We will assess these complaints before deciding whether to investigate or not.”
According to The Sun, the series contained 282 shots of male genitalia and 96 of female over the 48-minute programme, averaging around five penises and two vaginas per minute.
More like this
Naked Attraction continues on Channel 4 next Monday 1st August at 10.00pm