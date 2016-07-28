“We’ve had 98 complaints about this programme,” an Ofcom spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

“We will assess these complaints before deciding whether to investigate or not.”

According to The Sun, the series contained 282 shots of male genitalia and 96 of female over the 48-minute programme, averaging around five penises and two vaginas per minute.

Naked Attraction continues on Channel 4 next Monday 1st August at 10.00pm