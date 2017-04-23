Can our celebs keep up?

We'll bring you news of all the finishers right here as they make their way down the mall.

PRESENTERS

Chris Evans - Finishing Time 04:41:06

Who? Chris Evans is one of the country’s best-known presenters, hosting his Radio 2 Breakfast Show since 2010. He first shot to fame as the face of Channel 4’s Big Breakfast and has also fronted TFI Friday and The One Show. Last year he helped relaunch Top Gear with Matt LeBlanc but sensationally quit after just one series and a string of bad reviews.

First marathon? No. Chris was a surprise entrant in the 2015 marathon and repeated his feat in 2016. His personal best is 4:39:53.

Who is he running for? BBC Children in Need

Sophie Raworth - Finishing Time 03:29:15

Who? Sophie Raworth is a journalist and broadcaster, who anchors BBC News at One on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as regularly hosting BBC News at Six. Raworth also presents BBC programmes Watchdog and Crimewatch.

First marathon? No. Sophie is an avid marathon-runner; 2017 will be her sixth London Marathon, with her personal best an impressive 3:35:20.

Sian Williams - Finishing Time 04:20:57

Who? Sian Williams is a journalist and current affairs presenter, who is well known for her work with the BBC. Having previously presented weekday editions of BBC Breakfast as well as the main news bulletins on BBC1, Williams is now the main presenter of 5 News at 5.

First marathon? No. Sian has participated in the London Marathon several times, achieving a time of 4:26:45 in 2013.

Who is she running for? Heads Together

Jenni Falconer - Finishing Time 04:00:45

Who? Jenni Falconer is a radio and television presenter, who currently fronts the early breakfast slot on weekdays and Sunday mornings on Heart FM, as well as regularly contributing to ITV daytime show This Morning.

First Marathon? No. 2017 will be the sixth time Jenni has run the London Marathon, with her personal best an impressive 3:31:02 in 2010.

Who is she running for? Cancer Research UK

Jonathan Pearce - TBC

Who? Jonathan Pearce is a well-known football commentator for the BBC, having worked for both Radio 5 Live and Match of the Day.

First Marathon? No, this will be Pearce’s sixth London Marathon.

Who is he running for? The Lily Foundation, a charity he helped set up in memory of his niece, Lily, who died from mitochondrial disease aged just eight months.

Nina Hossain - Finishing Time 05:49:39

Who? Nina Hossain is a journalist and presenter, who works as the main newscaster on ITV Lunchtime News and lead anchor on ITV News London.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? Whizz-Kidz

Marcus Bean - Finishing Time 04:11:29

Who? Since winning Channel 4’s Iron Chef UK in 2010, Bean has become one of the UK’s most popular celebrity chefs. He is a regular on ITV’s This Morning and also hosts BBC Good Food shows.

First Marathon? No. Marcus has run the London Marathon before, completing the race with a time of 3:57:03 in 2015.

Who is he running for? NSPCC

Gilles Peterson - TBC

Who? Gilles is a well-respected DJ, having worked at both Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1, and owner of the record label Brownswood Recordings. He also set up music festival Worldwide which takes place each year in the south of France.

First marathon? No. Gilles has run the London Marathon before, finishing in 4 hours 43 minutes and 9 seconds in 2011.

Who is he running for? The Steve Reid Foundation

Sean Fletcher - Finishing Time 03:47:11

Who? Sports presenter Fletcher has presented on both BBC Breakfast and Sky Sports, before moving to ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2014.

First Marathon? No. Sean has run the London Marathon twice before, in 2015 and 2016.

Who is he running for? Heads Together

Mark Chapman - Finishing Time 04:52:48

Who? Broadcaster Mark Chapman is currently a presenter on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday nights, as well as being one of the main sports presenters on BBC Radio 5 Live.

First marathon? No. Mark has ran the London Marathon twice before, in 2008 and 2010.

Who is he running for? The Christie NHS Foundation Trust