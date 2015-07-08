But yesterday it wasn't just fans getting involved. As #AskBillie picked up pace, one user quizzed her on what she loved about actress Hayley Atwell...

Not one to miss out on the fun, Atwell soon got involved, tweeting her friend a cryptic question.

@billiepiper would you ever descend down a 30ft wall with two tied sheets then wonder how to get back up? #AskBillie — Hayley Atwell (@HayleyAtwell) July 7, 2015

True or not, perhaps the answer is in Billie's response to the next question – what is the strangest rumour you've ever heard about yourself?

In fact, Hayley Atwell was a running theme of the Twitter Q&A. Does Billie get starstruck by famous folk? Errrr...

Louis C.K. also got a fair bit of airtime on Billie's account. He helps her pass the time when she's travelling...

Who would she want to be stuck in a room with for the rest of her life? No surprises here.

Question of the evening has to go to @jonnieboyo who asked Billie: Would you walk 500 miles to give Tennant another kiss, to which the answer was...

But don't expect that smooch to take place with Tennant's DI Hardy as the actress isn't interested in joining the long list of Doctor Who actors who've appeared in Broadchurch.

Before she signed off, Billie shared a few extra nuggets of juicy info, such as her favourite nickname for her husband...

... plans to return to the stage in 2016...

... and her dream of working with Samantha Morton. Now THAT we'd like to see.

