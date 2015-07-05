If you’re not already under the spell of Dubsmash, you soon will be. The lip-synching app lets you choose an audio recording of a well known quote or piece of music before filming a Vine-style video of you (and any friends you might be able to rope in) dubbing the words (or at least giving it your best shot).

US celebrities have been sharing their efforts for a while now but since Dubsmash has only recently begun to make its way into the British consciousness, offerings from our own stars have been a little rarer.