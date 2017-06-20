We’re feeling all nostalgic as The Crystal Maze trailer is revealed
The first look at the highly anticipated new Crystal Maze has arrived with new host Richard Ayoade
The Crystal Maze is back! After an extremely popular one-off special for Stand up to Cancer last October, in January it was announced the much loved game show would be returning for a 20-part series later in the year, with the first episode airing this Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4.
The new trailer released by Channel 4 is our first opportunity to see new presenter Richard Ayoade in action since he took over from Stephen Merchant.
We also have a taste of his sarcastic nature as he comments on the challenges of the maze, saying ‘In short, it’s nothing like real life - which is frankly a relief.’
The series kicks off with a celebrity special, with stars Vicky Pattison, Louis Spence and the other contestants looking extremely anxious under pressure.
The Crystal Maze starts on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4