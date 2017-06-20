The Crystal Maze is back! After an extremely popular one-off special for Stand up to Cancer last October, in January it was announced the much loved game show would be returning for a 20-part series later in the year, with the first episode airing this Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

The new trailer released by Channel 4 is our first opportunity to see new presenter Richard Ayoade in action since he took over from Stephen Merchant.