The Crystal Maze is back! After an extremely popular one-off special for Stand up to Cancer last October, in January it was announced the much loved game show would be returning for a 20-part series later in the year, with the first episode airing this Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

The new trailer released by Channel 4 is our first opportunity to see new presenter Richard Ayoade in action since he took over from Stephen Merchant.

We also have a taste of his sarcastic nature as he comments on the challenges of the maze, saying ‘In short, it’s nothing like real life - which is frankly a relief.’

The series kicks off with a celebrity special, with stars Vicky Pattison, Louis Spence and the other contestants looking extremely anxious under pressure.

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze starts on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement