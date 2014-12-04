The former Hear'Say singer stunned the Labour leader with her line: “For me, it's so disturbing – the name in its own right: ‘mansion tax’. Immediately you conjure up an image of these Barbie-esque houses, but in London, which is where 80 per cent of the people who will be paying this tax actually live, have you seen what that amount of money can get you? It's like a garage."

But it was her later statement "you may as well just tax me on this glass of water, you can't just point at things and tax them" that drew Sergeant's praise.

He told RadioTimes.com: “He didn’t expect her line ‘you can’t just point to something and say we’ll tax that’ and well, that was terrific. Well done Myleene. She’s good fun, she’s nice. She’s very clever and sharp.”

We will be seeing more Sergeant next year in an eight-part ITV series Barging Round Britain in which he does just what the programme suggests.

But unlike Timothy West and Prunella Scales in C4’s narrow-boat travelogue of last year, Great Canal Journeys, Sergeant will be going solo.

“We still have lots of excitement and adventure,” he adds. “It’s a romp really.”

