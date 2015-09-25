Previous host Robinson had fronted the show for 12 years, but with the announcement Raworth herself revealed that she had an even longer connection to the series – more than 30 years, to be exact.

"Watchdog is the reason I got into television," she said. "After doing two weeks work experience on the programme when I was 16, I was determined to become a journalist.

"I've presented Watchdog Daily and Test House for the past three years. I'm delighted to have been asked to join Matt, Chris and Michelle for the new series. It feels like I've come full circle."

More like this

Ackerley added: "I'm passionate about uncovering and investigating new stories and excited to work with Matt, Chris and Sophie," she said.

"I'm genuinely excited to be part of such a fantastic team."

Advertisement

Watchdog returns on 8th October