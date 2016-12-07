"Hello ladies and gentleman," he said, in his best Queen's English. "It’s been a wonderful year. It’s been a year of ups it’s been a year of downs. It’s been a year of BEEP it’s been a year of BEEP. But I wish you all a very merry Christmas... and a f*****g naughty new year."

Perhaps Dyer's Christmas message isn't as odd as it first seems: after all, he is related to royalty, as his Who Do You Think You Are? revealed.



"If I iron out about 150 people, yeah I’ll be f*****g King," Dyer said on Celebrity Juice. "If Trump can run American I can be f*****g King surely."

Celebrity Juice Christmas special airs at 10pm on ITV2 this Thursday 8 December