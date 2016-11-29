Vote in the 2016 RadioTimes.com Reader Awards
The Night Manager or Game of Thrones? War and Peace or Poldark? Line of Duty or Happy Valley? Have your say in our inaugural fan-voted awards
It's been 11 long months since we were all remedying our Christmas blues with a spot of War and Peace. And what a TV year 2016 has been – we've had The Night Manager, Happy Valley, Game of Thrones, Line of Duty, Planet Earth II, Victoria, National Treasure and much, MUCH more.
It's also been the year that on-demand truly took off and cemented itself alongside scheduled TV with the release of Stranger Things, Fleabag, Thirteen, The Crown, The Gilmore Girls and – of course – The Grand Tour.
So as 2016 draws to a close, we want to know what you – yes, YOU! – think of this year's treasure trove of telly. We've launched the inaugural RadioTimes.com Reader Awards to celebrate the best programmes airing on British television since 1st January 2016.
Below you'll find a shortlist of 14 categories drawn up by RadioTimes.com – a mix of our online team's top picks and the most popular shows airing his year. But your favourite programmes, presenters and actors need YOUR votes to win. Each RadioTimes.com reader will have only one chance to have their say in each category – so, what are you waiting for? Get clicking...
BEST DRAMA