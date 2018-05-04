Elton read The Dog Detectives: Lost In London by Fin and Zoa Gypsy, a tale following a pack of canine cops trying to track down the guardians of London: six black ravens. It's a chase that – much to the delight of the book’s illustrator – takes them past all of London’s famous landmarks.

Elton wasn’t reading this story alone, though: he appeared alongside teddy bear Suzie, a reference to his song Crocodile Rock (“I remember when rock was young / Me and Suzie had so much fun”).

And Elton and Suzie both mesmerised kids (and many adults) across the country…

Advertisement

Don’t worry if you missed it: Elton John’s Bedtime Story is available to watch now on iPlayer.