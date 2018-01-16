The Dressing Up Dad is, unbelievably, the story of a dad who loves to dress up.

It follows a boy called Danny and his dad who have great fun dressing up together but when Dad becomes an ordinary dad for a day, Danny learns how important it also is to be yourself.

In the brief tease the BBC has released, the actor promises he will be dressing up for the occasion – as will his friend Mr Robot (Christian Slater).

Redmayne's edition of CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air on Wednesday 24th January at 6.50pm.

Early Man, Redmayne's latest film, will be released in cinemas on 26th January.