Basically, many fans spotted almost immediately that the wand on the left is the infamous Elder Wand as depicted in the Harry Potter films.

With Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp) set to play a major role in Fantastic Beasts 2, it's worth remembering that according to the Harry Potter books, he was at one point the holder of the Elder Wand – before Dumbledore defeated him in an epic duel in 1945, assuming control of the Elder Wand himself.

Does this mean the other wand is Dumbledore's original wand?

How much will the new film play on this old Harry Potter lore? We'll just have to wait and see what this new announcement brings to see what else there is to learn...