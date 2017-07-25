Justice League is going through extensive (and expensive) re-shoots which have caused a scheduling nightmare for the stars. The article highlights problems with Miller's schedule because he's currently shooting Fantastic Beasts 2 – and as Hypable points out, this is actually key information.

Variety writes: "The studio has gone out of its way to make him available, but his growing role in the world of wizarding series has made it difficult for him to suit up as the Flash on the same days that other co-stars are available."

His growing role! The last time we saw Credence he was pretty much destroyed, with only a little whisp of his Obscurus escaping into the sky.

Perhaps JK Rowling will take us further down the Obscurus path? Or will Credence face a choice between Grindelwald and his dark mission, and Newt Scamander's attempts to help?

The Fantastic Beasts sequel will be released in November 2018.