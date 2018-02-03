Previous victor Sarah Harding managed to pick up 35.33% of the vote during last year's final, while Coleen Nolan only won over 32.65% of viewers and 2016 champ Stephen Bear got 35.9%.

And if you were in any doubt about Courtney’s popularity (and fancy digesting even more stats), 77.86% of people in RadioTimes.com’s survey of 500 said Courtney was the right winner.

Some people were really happy about the win, including (recently reunited) Spice Girl Geri Horner, who sent Courtney an epic video message. "Congratulations Courtney, you won!" Ginger Spice said. "You've been absolutely amazing in there. Girl power! Big kiss!"

More like this

Other stars, including Little Mix, Big Brother's Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark-Neal and RuPaul’s Drag Race matriarch Michelle Visage posted their congratulations online.

Basically, viewers everywhere were delighted by the win, seeing it as an LGBT victory…

…And they saw it as a rejection of controversial comments made by Ann Widdecombe, who sashayed away from the show as a “thoroughly bemused” runner-up…

Of course, in the interest of balance, we should point out that some wanted Ann to take the CBB crown...

But they were certainly in the minority…

In summary: Courtney, YAAASSS QUEEN!

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in the summer