Viewers, stars and stats declare Courtney Act as the rightful CBB winner
Stars have posted their congratulations to the drag queen winner of Celebrity Big Brother, as Courtney/Shane Jenek is declared one of the show's most popular champions
Condragulations to Courtney Act, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother – and a popular one at that. After Courtney – real name Shane Jenek – won the reality contest last night, Channel 5 has revealed that the drag artist won with a massive 49.43% of the vote.
Not only does that mean Courtney received almost 10% more votes than second-place Ann Widdecombe, but that the RuPaul’s Drag Race star is one of the show’s most well-liked winners.
Previous victor Sarah Harding managed to pick up 35.33% of the vote during last year's final, while Coleen Nolan only won over 32.65% of viewers and 2016 champ Stephen Bear got 35.9%.
And if you were in any doubt about Courtney’s popularity (and fancy digesting even more stats), 77.86% of people in RadioTimes.com’s survey of 500 said Courtney was the right winner.
Some people were really happy about the win, including (recently reunited) Spice Girl Geri Horner, who sent Courtney an epic video message. "Congratulations Courtney, you won!" Ginger Spice said. "You've been absolutely amazing in there. Girl power! Big kiss!"
Other stars, including Little Mix, Big Brother's Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark-Neal and RuPaul’s Drag Race matriarch Michelle Visage posted their congratulations online.
Basically, viewers everywhere were delighted by the win, seeing it as an LGBT victory…
…And they saw it as a rejection of controversial comments made by Ann Widdecombe, who sashayed away from the show as a “thoroughly bemused” runner-up…
Of course, in the interest of balance, we should point out that some wanted Ann to take the CBB crown...
But they were certainly in the minority…
In summary: Courtney, YAAASSS QUEEN!
Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in the summer