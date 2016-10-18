The BBC has promised that Coren Mitchell will use cars as a vehicle (hah! Get it?) for her guests to share memories and "take a comic look at life, love, sex, work, childhood, adulthood and adventure."

Slightly disappointingly, Women Talking About Cars will not actually be recorded in a car.

Instead, it will take place in front of a live audience at the BBC Radio Theatre where everyone will be invited to get involved in the conversation.

Actress, writer and comedian French is up first for the show's launch on 30 November. “It will be great to get together with Victoria for a good old girly natter about the torque stats on the BMW Luxus 850," she said.

Coren Mitchell and her guests will be exploring what cars symbolise to women today and sharing car-related memories.

Sioned Wiliam, Commissioning Editor for Comedy, BBC Radio 4, commented: “No doubt there will be sparkling conversation between Victoria and her amazing line up of guests which I can’t wait to hear.

"She's brainy, witty and I'm reliably informed, can change a tyre in under five minutes.”

Women Talking About Cars will first air on BBC Radio 4 on 30th November at 6.30pm