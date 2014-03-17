Two Fat Ladies TV chef Clarissa Dickson Wright dies aged 66
TV chef Clarissa Dickson Wright has passed away aged 66 at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.
One half of cookery duo Two Fat Ladies, along with the late Jennifer Paterson, Dickson Wright became one of the country's most famous TV chefs with their series of shows broadcast throughout the 1990s. Their programmes often showed the two travelling around the country on motorbikes and were beloved not just for their love of food but for the pair's big personalities.
The former barrister - who documented how a battle with alcohol brought her career at the bar to an "abrupt end" in her 2007 autobiography Spilling the Beans - would have marked her 27th year of sobriety this June.
"Her fun and laughter, extraordinary learning and intelligence, will be missed always, by so many of us," said her agent Heather Holden-Brown in a statement.
"Loved dearly by her friends and many fans all over the world, Clarissa was utterly non-PC and fought for what she believed in, always, with no thought to her own personal cost."