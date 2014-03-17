The former barrister - who documented how a battle with alcohol brought her career at the bar to an "abrupt end" in her 2007 autobiography Spilling the Beans - would have marked her 27th year of sobriety this June.

"Her fun and laughter, extraordinary learning and intelligence, will be missed always, by so many of us," said her agent Heather Holden-Brown in a statement.

"Loved dearly by her friends and many fans all over the world, Clarissa was utterly non-PC and fought for what she believed in, always, with no thought to her own personal cost."

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes