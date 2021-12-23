2021 will go out with a bang!

The Top of the Pops Christmas and New Year specials will soon be returning to our screens.

The Christmas Day edition has now revealed its festive line-up, with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo returning as host alongside fellow Radio DJ Jordan North, who will be making his debut on the show this year.

North recently described hosting the show as “a childhood dream”, adding: “We can’t wait to bring you all the best musical highlights from the past year, and to show everybody watching at home what bands and artists that we are excited for in 2022.”

Former Strictly star Amfo added: “To be part of it at Christmas is so very special and I’m delighted to be presenting alongside the joyous Jordan North! We’re very much looking forward to celebrating some of the UK’s favourite chart stars with the audience at home.”

As if that wasn’t enough to get excited about, the performers for the Christmas special have now been confirmed.

The performances will be recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, but the big question remains: who will be performing at The Top of the Pops Christmas special?

Read on for everything you need to know about who’ll be delivering brand new performances on Top of the Pops Christmas special 2021.

Who is performing on the Top of the Pops Christmas Special?

The Top of the Pops Christmas Special 2021 will feature performances from

Anne-Marie

Griff

Clean Bandit ft. Wes Nelson

Joel Corry ft. Mabel

KSI

Mimi Webb

Sigrid

Tom Grennan

Anne-Marie said: “Top Of The Pops equals Christmas to me! Me and the family would sit down every crimbo to watch and listen to our favourite songs from the year! So excited to be returning for the festive special!”

KSI added: “Ya boy KSI is back on Top Of The Pops this year getting everyone in the Holiday spirit on Christmas Day.”

What are the archived performances going to be?

As well as brand new performances, the New Year’s show is set to feature highlights from the past 12 months.

This means that viewers will also be treated to archive performances from some of the biggest artists of the year, including Lil Nas X, Coldplay, Glass Animals and Ed Sheeran.

Top of the Pops Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Saturday 25th December 2021 at midday.