But while everyone was fixated on his quite frankly fantastic rendition of Heat (which De Niro starred in with Al Pacino), Hiddleston's stunning take on Graham Norton almost went unnoticed. It's so similar, in fact, that we had to do a bit of a double take.

Of course, Hiddles isn't the first to impersonate the chat show host on his own sofa. Benedict Cumberbatch sat in Graham's very own chair to deliver his nicest Norton a few years ago. It kicks in at the 1.47 mark.

But who does a better Graham? That is the question.

Decide for yourself and cast your vote below.