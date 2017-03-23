Oscar-winning film La La Land kicks things off with a spectacular set piece on a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway where, to the tune of Another Day of Sun, the drivers get out of their cars and break into song and dance in true musical style. Of course, both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

But Comic Relief's version of the scene will reportedly focus on more home-grown talent, including Lenny Henry, Miranda Hart, Warwick Davis and Katy Brand who have been spotted filming the spoof.

But while it was Another Day of Sun in LA, over here in Britain it was Another Day of Rain...

Red Nose Day will also feature a special Love Actually reunion as we see what has happened to our favourite characters since the 2003 movie, as well as a Smack the Pony revival with the original comedy trio of Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips.

Here is everything you need to know about what's on and when, before you tune in on Friday night.

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2017 airs on Friday 24th March from 7pm on BBC1