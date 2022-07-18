This Morning's Dermot O'Leary in sweary slip-up with Alison Hammond

With regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on their annual summer break , Alison and Dermot are currently hosting the ITV daytime show.

Alison Hammond was forced to apologise to viewers during Monday’s This Morning after co-host Dermot O’Leary made a sweary blunder on air.

Near the beginning of Monday’s show (18th July), Alison had a reunion with former Big Brother housemate Kate Lawler as she presented the show’s latest competition.

But things quickly unravelled as Dermot surprised Alison with a throwback clip, telling her: "Let's have a quick look at you and Kate in this iconic moment in the Big Brother house."

This Morning then showed footage of Dermot presenting spin-off show Big Brother’s Little Brother, which he hosted from 2001 to 2008.

And Alison was quick to comment on how good-looking Dermot was back then.

She asked her co-host: “How do you feel when you see yourself back then? You were so young!"

Dermot said: “Ah, I loved my time on the show," to which Alison replied: “You were so good on that show.”

“Just on that one,” he said, as she teased: “Yeah, just that one.”

Dermot picked up his glass to take a drink before he turned to the camera and said: “Such a b***h.”

Alison looked stunned and cried: “Ooh.”

The pair then quickly apologised for the language on daytime television, before moving on to another segment.

Fans were left shocked and amused by Dermot's language, with one tweeting: "I’m screaming at Alison trying to keep a straight face after Dermot called her a b***h live on air."

Another said: "Dermot saying 'such a b***h' and Alison trying to not laugh is getting me through the heatwave."

