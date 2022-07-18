BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay pooed on by bird on live TV

Kay, who was last week announced as the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast, was asking weather presenter Carol Kirkwood for her top tips on keeping cool ahead of the UK’s heatwave when the unlucky mishap occurred.

BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay faced a rocky start to his morning after he was pooed on by a bird live on air today (Monday 18th July).

"Have you got a tip for removing bird poo from a linen jacket?" Jon asked Kirkwood. "Because I’ve just been splatted by a pigeon."

"Try one of these wet wipe things," Carol laughed. "It might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few."

"It could get messy couldn’t it,’ Jon replied. “I’m slightly anxious about doing this. I’ve also got another jacket, maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the dry cleaners a bit later."

It was announced earlier in July 2022 that Jon would be taking over Dan Walker’s position on BBC Breakfast after he left the show to join Channel 5's evening news programme.

Addressing the news on Twitter, Kay wrote that he was "so delighted" to host the show, adding: "An absolute honour to front the UK's number one morning show with my mates."

He now hosts the programme from Monday to Wednesday alongside Sally Nugent, while Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty front the show on Thursdays and Fridays.

In a statement, Kay said that he was "over the moon" with the appointment, adding: "I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

Kay started his broadcasting career in local radio before joining BBC Points West and hosting BBC News, Panorama, Crimewatch and BBC Radio 5 Live Drive.

In a statement at the time of his appointment, BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani described Kay as a "brilliant broadcaster who can turn his hand to hard-hitting news stories, celebrity interviews and everything in between."

He continued: "Already a member of the BBC Breakfast family, we are thrilled to have him join the team as a regular presenter."

