Jon Kay officially named as Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast replacement

He'll be replacing Dan Walker , who left the show to join Channel 5's evening news programme last month.

The BBC has announced that Jon Kay will be joining BBC Breakfast as a permanent presenter alongside Sally Nugent and Naga Munchetty.

Addressing the news on Twitter, Kay wrote that he was "so delighted" to share his appointment, adding: "An absolute honour to front the UK's number one morning show with my mates."

Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, starting effective immediately.

In a statement, Kay said that he was "over the moon" with the news, adding: "I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

Kay began his broadcasting career in local radio before joining BBC Points West and presenting BBC News, Panorama, Crimewatch and BBC Radio 5 Live Drive.

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani described Kay as a "brilliant broadcaster who can turn his hand to hard-hitting news stories, celebrity interviews and everything in between" in a statement.

"Already a member of the BBC Breakfast family, we are thrilled to have him join the team as a regular presenter," he added.

His BBC Breakfast appointment was announced alongside the news that Victoria Derbyshire would be becoming a new presenter on BBC's Newsnight, replacing Emily Maitlis.

