Kicking off the summer rota on Monday 11th July will be Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who will front the two-and-a-half hour long daytime show live from White City’s Television Centre, before handing over the reins to presenters, including Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

This summer, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will be taking a break from the This Morning sofas, with a whole host of TV presenters lined up to fill in for them.

“I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore. Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!” This Morning’s editor, Martin Frizell, said.

So, when will Holly and Phil return to This Morning?

Read on for the full line-up of celebrities replacing Holly and Phil this summer, and when the original hosts will be back on our screens.

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?

Holly and Phil have taken an annual break for the summer.

Holly is mum to three children - Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven - who will be on six weeks holiday from school, so the presenter will be wanting to spend some much needed time with her family and loved ones.

Phillip is also a dad to daughters Ruby and Molly, and also takes an annual break from the daytime TV show, which airs from Monday to Friday every week.

Who is replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Alison and Dermot on This Morning ITV

Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King, and Andi Peters will be filling in for the presenters this summer.

Alison and Dermot will kick off the summer in style by hosting the first two weeks from July 11th, and continuing to keep the sofa sizzling throughout the coming weeks will be a mix of on-screen partnerships with Josie and Craig, Rochelle and Andi, Josie and Vernon, Rochelle and Craig, Mollie and Craig, and Ruth and Rylan, before Rochelle and Vernon finally take the reins.

The summer guest hosts will front the show until Friday 2nd September.

Josie and Craig are part of the This Morning summer line-up ITV

When will Phil and Holly return to This Morning?

The presenting duo will be back to host the daytime show as usual on Monday 5th September 2022.

We're sure their fans are eagerly awaiting their return!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Previous instalments are available on ITV Hub.

