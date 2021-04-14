Why isn’t This Is MY House on tonight? When is it next on TV?

The first series of This Is MY House – the guessing game that’s Through the Keyhole meets Would I Lie To You? – is currently in full swing on BBC One, with Stacey Dooley taking viewers inside a different home each week, as a celebrity panel sniffs out the actual owner from a group of four strangers.

While so far, the show has aired on Wednesday nights on BBC One, it is now moving home to later in the week for the remaining three episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Is MY House’s new slot on the TV guide and why it’s moving.

Why isn’t This Is MY House on tonight?

BBC One’s This Is MY House will now air on Thursday nights instead of Wednesday evenings due to the return of The Great British Sewing Bee.

The BBC sewing competition will be taking over This Is MY House’s 9pm slot from Wednesday 14th April onwards, with the premiere of series seven.

The Great British Sewing Bee, which first aired in 2013, moved from BBC Two to BBC One last year and sees a group of amateur sewers battle it out to become the UK’s next seam queen or king.

When is This Is MY House on TV?

The fourth episode of This Is MY House will air on Thursday 15th April at 9pm on BBC One.

This new slot will become a permanent home for the series, with the show’s remaining three episodes airing on Thursdays at 9pm.

This Is MY House airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.