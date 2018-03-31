The Voice UK 2018: who's singing what in the live semi-finals?
Find out about all the performances and contestants in this Saturday's live show on ITV
The Voice UK 2018 is live and kicking this Saturday 31st March, airing right after Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV.
There are just eight acts left in the competition now, and with just four places in the grand final the pressure is on for all the acts.
Tom Jones, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson will all be looking to see how their contestants perform, but when it comes to who gets through it's all down to the viewers back home.
Find out what each act will be singing this Saturday below, and tune in from 8.30pm live on ITV to watch and vote.
Team Tom
Lucy Milburn sings Ariana Grande's One Last Time
Ruti Olajugbagbe sings Boy Meets Girl's Waiting For A Star To Fall
Team Olly
Lauren Bannon sings Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight
Jamie Grey sings Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton's Say Something
Team Will
Tai sings Prince's When Doves Cry
Donel Magena sings Pharell Williams' Happy
Team Jennifer
Belle Voci sings Adele's Skyfall
Gayatri Nair sings Sia's Alive