The Voice: Jessie Wallace’s boyfriend Tim Arnold flunks battle round
The first sing-off ends badly for the Soho Hobo but Amy Childs' colleague Brooklyn goes through to the knockouts
EastEnders' star Jessie Wallace’s boyfriend Tim Arnold failed to make it through to the next round of The Voice after being voted off in the first of the show’s battle rounds.
Arnold, also known as the Soho Hobo, was pitted against Scottish fireman Stevie McCrorie as they duetted on a version of the Imagine Dragons song Demons.
The singers' coach Ricky plumped for McCrorie with none of the other judges choosing to “steal” Tim, who had to perform on the night without his girlfriend watching. Wallace had filming commitments on EastEnders, according to sources on the show.
However Arnold – who once recruited Benedict Cumberbatch to a campaign to “Save Soho” from gentrification – was praised for his performance.
Ricky Wilson said: “Tim gets inside a song and tells a story. He puts everything he’s experienced into his music. Stevie gets lost in a song. He’s a hero fireman and a storyteller."
In the battle rounds, two artists from the same team compete against each other in a vocal showdown. After each battle, the artists' own coach must decide who will progress to the knockout stage – and who will be sent home.
But it’s not necessarily over for the losing artist: the other coaches can ‘steal’ a losing artist for their own team. Each coach can steal two singers.
There was better news tonight for Brooklyn, the Essex rapper who works at the hair salon run by TOWIE star Amy Childs.
She bettered Surrey rock singer Rozzy Turner with her rendition of the Guns N’ Roses classic Paradise City and was preferred by her coach will.i.am. Rozzy wasn’t stolen by any of the other coaches either.
Will explained his choice with typically imaginative language. “Rozzy Is always powerful and flawless. I was worried that little Brooklyn would get smooshed by Rozzy but little Brooklyn surprised the hell out of me. Little Brooklyn didn’t get smooshed like a cookie. So I’m choosing Brooklyn. Little Miss Muffet didn’t get smooshed.”
In the other contests, Newtion Matthews was preferred by Will over Joyful Soundz, but the soul outfit was stolen by Sir Tom Jones.
Opera singer Lucy O’Byrne was chosen by Will after singing the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit Memory. Her defeated opponent Karl Loxley was also stolen by Sir Tom.
Rita Ora chose Joe Woolford over Ryan Green, but he was stolen by Will and joins his team.
Clark Carmody bettered Olivia Lawson who was stolen by Ricky.
One of the best contests saw Mitch Miller pitted against Morven Brown with a joint rendition of Madonna’s hit Express Yourself. Miller was chosen and Morven was not stolen by any of the other coaches.
The other singers who went through were Hannah Symons, Rosa Iamele, Claudia Rose, Shellyann, Howard Rose and Sharon Murphy.
Christina Matovu also went through, a decision which reduced her opponent Jade to tears.
The results in full:
TEAM WILL
JOYFUL SOUNDZ VS NEWTION MATTHEWS
Song: Isley Brothers – Shout
WINNER: NEWTION MATTHEWS
STEAL: JOYFUL SOUNDZ (STOLEN BY TOM)
BROOKYLN VS ROZZY
Song: Guns ‘n’ Roses – Paradise City
WINNER: BROOKLYN
NO STEAL
LUCY O’BYRNE VS KARL LOXLEY
Song: Cats – Memory
WINNER: LUCY O’BYRNE
STEAL: KARL LOXLEY (STOLEN BY TOM)
TEAM RITA
RYAN GREEN VS JOE WOOLFORD
SONG: JASON MRAZ – I WON’T GIVE UP
WINNER: JOE WOOLFORD
STEAL: RYAN GREEN (STOLEN BY WILL)
OLIVIA LAWSON VS CLARK CARMODY
Song: Britney Spears – Everytime
WINNER: CLARK CARMODY
STEAL: OLIVIA LAWSON (STOLEN BY RICKY)
MITCH MILLER VS MORVEN BROWN
Song: Madonna – Express Yourself
WINNER: MITCH MILLER
NO STEAL
TEAM RICKY
JADE HEWITT VS CHRISTINA MATOVU
SONG: ONE REPUBLIC – LOVES RUNS OUT
WINNER: CHRISTINA MATOVU
NO STEAL
HANNAH SYMONS VS SHELLYANN
Song: Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: HANNAH SYMONS
STEAL: SHELLYANN (STOLEN BY RITA)
STEVIE MCCRORIE VS TIM ARNOLD
Song: Imagine Dragons – Demons
WINNER: STEVIE MCRORIE
NO STEAL
TEAM TOM
CLAUDIA ROSE VS ROSA IAMELE
SONG: BEYONCE – HALO
WINNER: ROSA IAMELE
STEAL: CLAUDIA ROSE (STOLEN BY RICKY)
STEPHANIE WEBBER VS HOWARD ROSE
Song: Hall & Oates – You Make My Dreams Come T rue
WINNER: HOWARD ROSE
NO STEAL
SHARON MURPHY VS ROISIN GERAGHTY-MCDONAGH
Song: George Ezra – Blame It On Me
WINNER: SHARON MURPHY
NO STEAL
The Voice continues on Saturdays on BBC1