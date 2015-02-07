His rendition of The White Stripes hit Seven Nation Army failed to elicit a single turn, although Sir Tom Jones later said he regretted not opting for Moore who now manages other bands but has recently dreamed of returning to stardom.

Perhaps the most popular act with the audience on tonight’s show was another singer who failed to make it through.

Krazy Horse, a singer/songwriter from Stockport, delivered a sweet version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s hit Bad Moon Rising that got the crowd on their feet. And he had an interesting story to tell.

Five-times married, he had spent 24 years of his life walking barefoot and has had five heart attacks. He also performs on a trampoline and told us that he likes moving around as much as possible while on stage. Well, we saw that...

He calls himself Krazy Horse (“with a kicking ‘k’” he said) because his grandfather was a Native American from the Yaqui tribe. And he took his failure with good grace, even managing to plug his CDs along the way.

There was better luck for eight of the 13 acts tonight.

They included Karis Thomas from south Wales, who was snapped up by team Rita, and 19-year-old Brooklyn from Basildon.

The latter, a rapper, also has the rare distinction of counting former TOWIE star Amy Childs as her boss (she works in her Salon in Brentwood). And she can sing too, well enough to get will.i.am to turn for her.

The Voice is on BBC1 on Saturdays