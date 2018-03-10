That means there's still six weeks of The Voice still to come, with coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones currently in the midst of the Battles.

This is where the ten singers they turned for in the Blind Auditions have to go head-to-head, with only one singer surviving each round.

Kylie Minogue and Tom Jones on The Voice UK (ITV)

Afterwards guest mentors Kylie Minogue, the Black Eyed Peas, Craig David, Leona Lewis and last year's winner Mo will be helping and giving advice ahead of the Knockouts.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV