But despite this pressure, the Knockouts (starting Saturday 16th March) contain a huge treat. As usual, contestants will be joined by some very special guest mentors. Here’s all you need to know about the stars to expect.

James Arthur will join Team Tom Jones

A talent show veteran, Arthur won the 2012 edition of The X Factor and has since released two certified platinum albums. Arthur also collaborated with fellow guest mentor Anne-Marie for a reimagined version of Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman.

Ever the joker, Jones said, “James was great. We saw eye to eye or ear to ear, if you like, on what we were hearing!”

Nicole Scherzinger will join Team will.i.am

No stranger to mentoring, the Pussycat Dolls singer has been a judge on both the UK and US versions of The X Factor. A friend of will.i.am, Nicole recently collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas on their latest album and appeared on the group’s ITV 20th anniversary show.

“She’s family,” Will said about Nicole. “It’s good to be around people that you love and support and vice versa. I think Nicole has so much information and perspective. She’s been through what they’ve been through, she’s auditioned before for countless types of gigs.”

Olly Alexander will join Team Jennifer Hudson

Described by JHud as a “ball of energy”, the Years & Years frontman will be helping her acts before they take to the Knockouts stage.

Making waves with their debut number one album Communion in 2015, the synth-pop group have become one of the biggest bands in the UK, nominated for several Brit awards and embarking on a world tour.

“It was so dreamy to work alongside Jennifer and witness the love and passion she has for her very talented team,” Olly said. “I’m a huge fan of hers and I want to be her best friend!”

Anne-Marie will join Team Olly Murs

“One of the most exciting current female artists out there right now”, according to Olly, Anne-Marie has exploded on the music scene since dropping her debut album in 2018.

The 2002 Singer received the most nominations for this year’s Brit Awards alongside Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne for Female Solo Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year.

“Always love spending time with Olly and I really think he has a winner in his team!” she said.

Advertisement

The Voice UK is on 8pm Saturdays, ITV