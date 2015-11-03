12 years after first hitting our screens, “El Dude Brothers” are about to bid farewell, and if this trailer is anything to go by, we can expect sarcasm, internal monologues, and awkward encounters aplenty.

Over three years have passed since we last visited the Croydon twosome, and Mark is getting grief from his boss, while Jez is living in a bath.

With new face Tim Key joining returning fan favourites such as Olivia Colman, the new series should be a hit, and, in true Peep Show style, we are promised a “messy ending”, a fitting way for the nation to say goodbye to its favourite inept duo.